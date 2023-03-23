iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stake Reduced by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 3.7% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,003,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,765,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,724,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,573,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,676 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,094 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.61. 1,310,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,413,865. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average is $33.86. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

