iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 105.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 174.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 12,265 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 19,197 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 170.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $95.38 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.35.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

