iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Bank of Stockton’s 5th Largest Position

Bank of Stockton increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,073 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 3.9% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 25,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 16,017 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,369,000. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 300,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,714,000 after buying an additional 53,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 39,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.90. 2,628,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,451,563. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $75.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

