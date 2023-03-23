iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:RING) Trading Down 3.1%

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:RING – Get Rating) shares were down 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.10 and last traded at $23.35. Approximately 104,808 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 269,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.10.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $477.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.42.

About iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

(Get Rating)

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.