iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 2.7% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 38,373 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 528.5% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 328,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,659,000 after acquiring an additional 276,200 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 110,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,711,000 after acquiring an additional 31,892 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.09 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $110.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.27.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

