iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Lifted by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 7.9% of Veracity Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 16,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,390,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 323.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 16,347 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $171.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.74. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $212.25.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

