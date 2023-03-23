iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Purchased by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC owned 0.21% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 250.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IYK traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $192.51. The stock had a trading volume of 17,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,500. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.78. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $178.51 and a twelve month high of $215.41.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.