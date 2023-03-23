IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,285 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,617,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,828,000 after buying an additional 8,288,561 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,410,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,398 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75,351.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,284,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,639 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,509,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,190,000.

Shares of SPDW opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $35.03.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

