IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,086 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,086 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $408,331,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 22.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,795,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804,572 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 25.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,134,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081,241 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $116,429,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $108,710,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $75.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.62. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The company has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

