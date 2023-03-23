IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.4% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $128.35 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $154.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.13 and a 200-day moving average of $136.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.