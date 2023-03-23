IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $216,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $468.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $468.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $119.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading

