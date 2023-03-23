IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.0 %

MPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.63.

MPC opened at $126.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Articles

