IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 13,305 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 8.3% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155,728 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 85.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 964,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,010,000 after buying an additional 445,698 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $83,094,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,611,000. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,594,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $238.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.71. The company has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

