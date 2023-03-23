IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,522,000. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 501,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,164,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 582,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,276,000 after acquiring an additional 51,619 shares during the period.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

ANGL opened at $27.45 on Thursday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $30.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.56. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.51.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

