J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Rating Increased to Outperform at BNP Paribas

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on JSAIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 206 ($2.53) to GBX 213 ($2.62) in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 220 ($2.70) to GBX 228 ($2.80) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

J Sainsbury Price Performance

OTCMKTS JSAIY opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66. J Sainsbury has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing. The Financial Services includes Sainsbury’s Bank Plc and Argos Financial Services entities.

