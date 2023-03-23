Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on JNCE. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Jounce Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $77.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jounce Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang bought 65,701 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $65,043.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,279,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,227,002.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 38,117 shares of company stock valued at $41,929 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 159.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 155,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 95,730 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,030,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 80,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 824.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26,125 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which engages in developing treatments for cancer. It also provides novel cancer immunotherapies to attack tumors. The company was founded by Louis M. Weiner, Drew M. Pardoll, Thomas F. Gajewski, James P. Allison, Robert Schreiber, and Padmanee Sharma in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

