Joystick (JOY) Price Tops $0.0551 on Major Exchanges

Joystick (JOY) traded down 18.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One Joystick token can now be purchased for about $0.0551 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a market cap of $11.29 million and approximately $477.48 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007881 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025033 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00030642 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001731 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019018 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00203081 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,306.36 or 1.00075851 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick (JOY) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.05812285 USD and is down -3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $681.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

