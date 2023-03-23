JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Toyota Industries (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) to Neutral

Toyota Industries (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Toyota Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TYIDY opened at $53.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.10. Toyota Industries has a fifty-two week low of $46.83 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62.

About Toyota Industries

Toyota Industries Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and industrial machines. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, Textile Machinery, and Others. The Automobile segment includes vehicles, engines, car air-conditioning compressors, and car electronics.

