JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on THLLY. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Thales from €135.00 ($145.16) to €130.00 ($139.78) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale raised Thales from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.00.

Get Thales alerts:

Thales Price Performance

OTCMKTS:THLLY opened at $29.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.08. Thales has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41.

Thales Company Profile

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.