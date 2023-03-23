JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,456,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,060 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,095,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,566,000 after purchasing an additional 432,479 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,365,000 after purchasing an additional 244,569 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,371,000 after purchasing an additional 238,167 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,211,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,063,000 after purchasing an additional 139,777 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.15. The company had a trading volume of 880,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,938,249. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.29 and a 200-day moving average of $54.29. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $62.60.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

