JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.37

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.37 and last traded at $50.36, with a volume of 3379897 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.31.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.26.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.