JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Stock Position Raised by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF makes up 1.5% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JMST. OLIO Financial Planning increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 75,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 180.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 103,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 66,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 20,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JMST opened at $50.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.50.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

