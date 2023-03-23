JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 748,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 290% from the previous session’s volume of 192,105 shares.The stock last traded at $39.63 and had previously closed at $39.51.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average of $38.94. The company has a market capitalization of $756.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,908,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.