JTEKT (OTCMKTS:JTEKY) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of JTEKT Co. (OTCMKTS:JTEKY – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.03 and last traded at $22.03. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

JTEKT Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average is $22.20.

About JTEKT

(Get Rating)

JTEKT Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, machine tools, driveline components, and steering products. It operates through the Machinery Parts and Machine Tools segments. The Machinery Parts segment provides steering wheels, drive train parts, and bearings. The Machine Tools segment offers machine tools, control equipment, and industrial heat treatment furnaces.

