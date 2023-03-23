K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Price Target Cut to C$37.00

K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of K-Bro Linen from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

K-Bro Linen Price Performance

OTCMKTS KBRLF traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 227. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen, Inc is engaged in the provision of linen services to healthcare institutions hotels and other commercial accounts. It operates through the Canadian and UK segments. The Canadian segment provides laundry and linen services to the healthcare and hospitality sectors in in Vancouver, Victoria, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Toronto, Montréal, and Québec City.

