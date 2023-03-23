Kava Trading Down 15.3% Over Last Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00003203 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $398.71 million and $27.25 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00063014 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00041981 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007237 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00018331 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 452,248,686 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. [Learn more about Cosmos](https://cosmos.network/). [Learn more about Kava.](https://medium.com/kava-labs/kava-protocol-101-ce3beb0fa8b8)Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/kava) (total supply)“

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

