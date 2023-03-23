KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 157,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 218,463 shares.The stock last traded at $37.98 and had previously closed at $37.23.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average is $38.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in KB Financial Group by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in KB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in KB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in KB Financial Group by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

