KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 157,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 218,463 shares.The stock last traded at $37.98 and had previously closed at $37.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
KB Financial Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average is $38.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Financial Group
KB Financial Group Company Profile
KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KB Financial Group (KB)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.