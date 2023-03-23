Keel Point LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Keel Point LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,230 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 45,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,783,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG stock opened at $62.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.98. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $76.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

