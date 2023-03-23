Keel Point LLC Decreases Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Keel Point LLC lowered its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4,664.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 56.7% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

Newmont Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NEM opened at $46.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.92. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -296.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,294,720 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.