Keel Point LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $23.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $26.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.95.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

