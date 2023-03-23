Keel Point LLC Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,226 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of ORCL stock opened at $87.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.72. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $91.22. The company has a market capitalization of $237.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.
Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.
