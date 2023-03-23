Keel Point LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

GTO opened at $47.21 on Thursday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.24 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average of $46.73.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.