Keel Point LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Keel Point LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

IJR stock opened at $93.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $111.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

