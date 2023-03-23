Keel Point LLC Trims Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Keel Point LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,840,580,000 after buying an additional 289,110 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 39.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.0% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,040,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $877,886,000 after purchasing an additional 311,513 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,148,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,745,000 after purchasing an additional 25,283 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $468.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $119.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $498.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $468.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.18.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

