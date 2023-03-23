Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) Insider Purchases £19,950 in Stock

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Rating) insider Michael Speakman bought 3,000 shares of Keller Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 665 ($8.17) per share, with a total value of £19,950 ($24,499.57).
Michael Speakman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 15th, Michael Speakman sold 48,470 shares of Keller Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 661 ($8.12), for a total transaction of £320,386.70 ($393,450.45).
Shares of KLR stock opened at GBX 668 ($8.20) on Thursday. Keller Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 589 ($7.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 875 ($10.75). The stock has a market cap of £486.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1,060.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 774.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 725.87.
Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services. It also provides solutions, such as containment, excavation support, stabilization, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilisation, remediation, and monitoring, as well as bearing capacity.
