Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) Increases Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.11. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Kenmare Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

KMR stock opened at GBX 467.98 ($5.75) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £444.20 million, a P/E ratio of 403.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.45. Kenmare Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 370.80 ($4.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 533 ($6.55). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 473.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 440.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Kenmare Resources from GBX 810 ($9.95) to GBX 710 ($8.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

Further Reading

