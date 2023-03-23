Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.05

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.05 and traded as low as $6.40. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 10,347 shares trading hands.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.05.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 11.16%.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFFB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 625.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.

