Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) (TSE:KER) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) (TSE:KER – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as high as C$0.13. Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 109,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 789.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of C$43.26 million and a PE ratio of -4.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12.

Kerr Mines Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Armistice Resources Corp.

