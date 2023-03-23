Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $70.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $81.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.19.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.