Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQS)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLQS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period.

Shares of FLQS stock opened at $32.82 on Thursday. Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.46.

The Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Small Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US small-cap index based on a composite scores of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility. FLQS was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

