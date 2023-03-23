Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,469 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 0.9% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 13,759 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,853,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,958,908 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $139.52 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

