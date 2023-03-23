Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Invests $327,000 in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $276,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 22,120 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of VLY stock opened at $9.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.53. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $518.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.56 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

Insider Activity at Valley National Bancorp

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Marc J. Lenner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $54,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,813.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.