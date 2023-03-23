Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Purchases 6,976 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 797.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.47. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $59.69.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.