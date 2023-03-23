Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 8,203 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,203 shares during the period. Annaly Capital Management makes up about 2.1% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,817.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 69.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLY opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $29.88.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.09 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 62.09%. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue was down 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.25%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.68%.

NLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Argus lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

