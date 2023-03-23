Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,871 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FPEI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000.

Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $16.51 on Thursday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $19.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.85.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

