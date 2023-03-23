Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.11% from the company’s current price.

KRC has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $27.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 8.5% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after buying an additional 61,165 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $2,527,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 9.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,813,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,569,000 after acquiring an additional 342,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

