Kinovo (LON:KINO) Shares Down 3.7%

Kinovo plc (LON:KINO – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38.70 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 39.50 ($0.49). 35,514 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 51,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.50).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.64) price target on shares of Kinovo in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Kinovo alerts:

Kinovo Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £24.36 million, a P/E ratio of 790.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 36.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48.

About Kinovo

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, industrial and commercial, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Mechanical Services, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.