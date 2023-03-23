Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.34

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.34 and last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 2881640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

Kohl’s Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.29, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($3.54). The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -444.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Articles

