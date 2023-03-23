KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Gap Up to $28.92

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.92, but opened at $30.28. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF shares last traded at $30.66, with a volume of 4,845,753 shares changing hands.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Up 6.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5,546.2% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

