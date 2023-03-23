Kyrrex (KRRX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $43.32 Million

Kyrrex (KRRX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Kyrrex has a market cap of $43.32 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Kyrrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kyrrex has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One Kyrrex token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000603 BTC on major exchanges.

Kyrrex Profile

Kyrrex was first traded on November 29th, 2021. Kyrrex’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Kyrrex’s official website is kyrrex.com. Kyrrex’s official Twitter account is @kyrrexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyrrex is a global digital bank, disrupting the traditional financial world and connecting it with online finance and cryptocurrency trading. It is easier than ever to exchange fiat currencies against digital assets and vice versa only through a single platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyrrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyrrex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kyrrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

